'New Zealanders recognise the environmental benefits of cycling, but cars are still heavily favoured'

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 10:48

The latest Ipsos Global Advisor study found that the vast majority of New Zealanders recognise that cycling plays an important role in the reduction of carbon emissions (84%) and traffic reduction (73%). However, 42% of New Zealanders are still more likely to use their own car than any other mode of transport for short distance trips, with only 7% saying that they would use their bike. Additionally, less than half of New Zealanders (48%) are of the view that new road and traffic infrastructure should prioritise cyclists.

The Ipsos Global Advisor Study regularly asks respondents from around the world, including New Zealand, for their views on different topics. Ipsos has conducted this study to understand perceptions around key environmental issues facing different countries, willingness to make personal changes to combat climate change and expectations from the government. The research also explored people’s perceptions of different climate change action and their effectiveness in reducing emissions. More than 20,000 people across 29 countries were surveyed. In New Zealand, 1,003 people aged 18+ participated in this survey.

Among the 29 countries surveyed by Ipsos, New Zealand has the second-highest number of people who know how to ride a bike (82%, one percentage point behind Poland, and significantly higher than the global market average of 63%).

Despite this, however, only 35% of New Zealanders own a bike that they can use, and only 18% ride them regularly. New Zealanders are half as likely to choose a bike over any other mode of transportation for short distance trips than other people around the world (7% for New Zealand, 14% global average), and are significantly more likely drive their own car (42% for New Zealand, 25% global average).

New Zealanders also think more negatively about bikes and more positively about other modes of transport (including cars, motorbikes, and trucks) compared to the rest of the world. Around 60% also believe that cyclists represent a danger to drivers and pose as much danger to pedestrians as cars or motorbikes.

When it comes to safety and infrastructure, New Zealanders’ views are mixed: 56% think that cycling in their area is dangerous, while 53% think that cycling infrastructure in their area is excellent.

The proportion of New Zealanders who think that cycling infrastructure projects should be prioritised over other road or traffic infrastructures in their area is significantly lower than the global average (48% NZ, 64% global average). Notably, however, compared to the general New Zealand population, those living in large cities were more likely to say new infrastructure should prioritise cyclists.

Commenting on results of the Cycling survey, Carin Hercock, Managing Director, Ipsos New Zealand, said: "While learning how to ride a bike appears to be part of growing up in New Zealand, the vast majority of New Zealanders don’t regularly get on a bike. Given our outdoors lifestyle it seems quite remarkable that we have one of the lowest rates of regular bike riding in the countries measured. There is a clear correlation between safety and bike riding, but given those who ride regularly are more likely to be well educated, male and on high incomes, do we have an affordability or equity issue as well?"

Amanda Dudding, Research Director, Public Affairs, Ipsos New Zealand, added: "The say-do gap is very evident in these results. While most of us agree that cycling could play a big role in reducing carbon emissions, New Zealanders are still in love with their cars and are much less likely to agree that new road and traffic infrastructure should prioritise cyclists. However, that picture is different in our major cities where New Zealanders are more likely to say cycling is too dangerous in their area and should be prioritised in new road and traffic infrastructure."