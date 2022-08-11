Midwife Mary McEwen remembered with artwork and living memorial

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 11:31

Highly regarded Te Whatu Ora - Te Tai Tokerau midwife, the late Mary McEwen, has been remembered in a very special way in the main entrance to Te Kotuku Maternity Unit at WhangÄrei Hospital.

Using a donation from Mary’s loved ones a special artwork was commissioned from local WhangÄrei artist Mike Paora, known as "The Sketchy Fulla" depicting a MÄori woman breastfeeding her pÄpÄ. "This image strongly resonated with us as anyone who knew Mary will recall her absolute commitment to breastfeeding for all people for whom that is possible," says Director of Midwifery and Service Manager Maternity, Sue Bree. "This artwork really captures the beauty of the breastfeeding bond." In addition, the team has purchased a large plant to be placed near the painting as a living memorial to their much-missed colleague.

The painting was unveiled on 26 July 2022 with members of Mary’s family present in a ceremony guided by Te Poutokomanawa and attended by some of Mary’s former colleagues.

"It is an honour for us to be able to remember Mary in this way," says Sue, "and we are deeply grateful for the donation from Mary’s loved ones that has enabled us to do so. "We also thank the artist for the gift of his time and for providing copies of the artwork for Mary’s family. He too was moved by Mary’s long service to the whÄnau of Te Tai Tokerau and contributed his time on a koha basis, including framing the artwork in a beautiful totara frame.

"In acknowledging Mary, we specifically thank John Keating, Cedric Ruawhare, The Kerr whÄnau, the McEwen whÄnau, and Ange and the Nicholson whÄnau."

Mary was a Plunket nurse and also worked as a registered nurse in WhangÄrei before becoming a midwife. She started work at Te Whatu Ora - Te Tai Tokerau (formerly Northland DHB) as a midwife in May 1997 and resigned in January 2017.

Mary showed a particular passion for supporting breastfeeding by becoming a lactation consultant. Her whÄnau say that Te Kotuku was Mary’s second home.

"Mary's whānau understood her passion for providing very good care to women," says Sue, "especially to young hapū māmā where she felt she could really make a difference by helping them create great attachment and early parenting skills."