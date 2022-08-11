Border crossings lift again - Stats NZ

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 11:46

Border crossings continued to increase in June 2022, reaching the highest for any month since border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020, Stats NZ said today.

There were 420,200 border crossings in June 2022 made up of 206,000 arrivals and 214,100 departures. In May 2022, there were 344,800 border crossings. Current numbers are well below the almost 1 million border crossings in June 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Border crossings have increased since the beginning of the year as border restrictions progressively eased," population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Net loss of non-New Zealand citizens

Non-New Zealand citizens continue to contribute the most to the annual net migration losses, with a provisional net loss of 6,900 in the June 2022 year. This compares with a provisional net loss of 20,300 non-New Zealand citizens in the June 2021 year.

More non-New Zealand citizens arrived and fewer non-New Zealand citizens departed as migrants in the June 2022 year compared with the June 2021 year.

Net loss of New Zealand citizens

There was a net migration loss of 4,600 New Zealand citizens in the June 2022 year, compared with a 13,800 net gain in the June 2021 year. Historically, the largest net migration loss of New Zealand citizens was 44,400 in the February 2012 year.

Migrant arrivals for New Zealand citizens were down by nearly half (44 percent) in the June 2022 year compared with the June 2021 year, while departures were up 11 percent.

"Migrant departures of New Zealand citizens were still significantly lower than pre-COVID levels," Mr Islam said.

Migration gains or losses are historically due to a combination of factors, which include relative economic and labour market conditions between New Zealand and the rest of the world, and immigration policy in New Zealand and other countries.

Migration affects population growth in New Zealand - see National population estimates: At 30 June 2022, to be published on 16 August 2022.

Chinese, United Kingdom, and United States citizens drive loss of non-New Zealand citizens

Citizens of China, the United Kingdom, and the United States were the main drivers of the overall net migration loss of non-New Zealand citizens in the June 2022 year.

The net migration loss of 2,900 Chinese citizens in the June 2022 year was fewer than in the June 2021 year, when there was a net loss of 5,900.

Migrant arrivals of Chinese citizens in the June 2022 year were 2,400, down 8 percent compared with the June 2021 year. Migrant departures of Chinese citizens were 5,300 in the June 2022 year, down 37 percent compared with the June 2021 year.

For United States and United Kingdom citizens, migrant arrivals dropped around 30 percent, while migrant departures of these citizens rose 26 percent and 11 percent respectively.

The largest net migration gains were in citizens of the Philippines, India, Samoa, and South Africa.

Country of citizenship refers to the nationality of the passport used when crossing the New Zealand border, not the country of residence of the traveller.

Young adults contribute the most to net migration loss

There was a provisional net loss of 5,600 in the June 2022 year for people aged 20-29 years, accounting for almost half of the overall net migration loss. However, this was fewer than in the June 2021 year when the same age group had a net loss of 7,800.

This continues the pattern of annual net losses in young adults that has been occurring since February 2021.

Historically, this age group has had a net migration loss of New Zealand citizens and a net migration gain of non-New Zealand citizens.

All ages above 16 years experienced net migration losses in the June 2022 year.

Text alternative for diagram International migration estimates (provisional), year ended June 2022Diagram shows outcomes-based (provisional) estimates of migration, by citizenship (New Zealand or non-New Zealand) for the year ended June 2022. Overall, net migration is -11,500, made up of a net loss of 4,600 NZ citizens (based on 20,000 migrant arrivals, a 44 percent decrease on the year ended June 2021, and 24,600 migrant departures, an 11 percent increase) and a net loss of 6,900 non-NZ citizens (based on 29,300 migrant arrivals, a 22 percent increase on the year ended June 2021, and 36,100 migrant departures, an 18 percent decrease). Estimates are provisional as of 11 August 2022. Percentage changes are indicative of the June 2022 year compared with the June 2021 year. Figures may not sum to totals due to rounding.

