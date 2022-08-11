Grassroots sport 'doesn’t rely on alcohol company sponsorship'

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 12:00

Grassroots sports on Saturday afternoon with the family - it’s a key weekend ingredient for many New Zealanders and one we want to enjoy free from the advertising of harmful, addictive substances. The recently drawn Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm Minimisation) Amendment Bill (the ‘Bill’) seeks to protect communities from alcohol product sponsorship of broadcast sport, but has sparked concern around potential impacts on grassroots sport. But are these concerns warranted?

New information released today from Alcohol Healthwatch can assist to allay these fears. In 2021, with a regional rÅpÅ« of collaborating organisations, an exploratory audit was undertaken to quantify alcohol sponsorship logos at community-level rugby union and rugby league games across TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland. Of the 101 rugby union teams observed (57% of all teams in the men’s competition), only three (3%) had alcohol product branding on their playing uniform. None of the 40 rugby league teams observed (77% of all teams in the competition) had alcohol product branding. Indeed, the majority of sponsorships observed were from local construction and real estate industries, and sportswear brands. Alcohol-related logos featured less frequently, most commonly for the local pub/bar or bottle store, which fall outside the restrictions included in the Bill.

This suggests that concerns for potential impacts on grassroots sport may be unwarranted. Those working in grassroots sport say that the investment from alcohol manufacturers has been reducing steadily over time and now comprises a small fraction of overall sponsorship.

"We’re hearing everywhere that the actual investment from alcohol companies in grassroots sport has diminished considerably; there’s many other keen sponsors, and our findings support this as do international reports," says Dr Nicki Jackson, Executive Director at Alcohol Healthwatch. "Many grassroots sports are not reliant on alcohol sponsorship like we might think. The investment seems to be small enough that it could be bought out by the government, to protect our kids and make grassroots sport even stronger."

However, New Zealanders are still exposed to the harms from alcohol advertising. The considerable reach of broadcast sports makes it a key mechanism used by the alcohol industry to tighten harmful chains between sport and alcohol, and use sporting heroes as walking alcohol billboards.

Recent Nielsen data showed that during the recent Steinlager Series, 47,900 children across New Zealand aged 5-17 years tuned in to Sky Sport 1 to watch the All Blacks beat Ireland in Dunedin on 9 July. [1] That’s roughly the equivalent to a sold out Eden Park or the entire population of the Gisborne region.

"And that’s not even considering the millions of followers the All Blacks have on social media, who are also exposed to tacit endorsements of alcohol products by players," says Jackson. "The alcohol industry has turned their attention to broadcast sport and digital media, where they can reach and target more children and vulnerable people more effectively."

This has rightfully alarmed many in the sporting sector, who have taken strong leadership positions regarding alcohol sponsorship. This year, three teams from the Super Rugby Aupiki Women’s competition chose to eschew alcohol sponsorship and Touch NZ has recently adopted a dedicated Alcohol Sponsorship Policy that prohibits alcohol sponsorship, positioning the health and wellbeing of its members, stakeholders, and participants at the forefront of decision-making. Te AtatÅ« sports leader Craig Godfrey removed all alcohol sponsorship from his club and was formally recognised for his community leadership as a result. Key sports figures such boxer Dave Latele (the Brown Buttabean) and Warriors star Chanel Harris-Tavita, along with 2800+ New Zealanders, have also signed Alcohol Healthwatch’s petition urging Parliament to pass the Bill.

Just as with tobacco in the 1990s, the sands are shifting away from harmful alcohol sponsorship and advertising. "The evidence is crystal clear, and the time for action is now," says Dr Nicki Jackson. "We should be able to engage and enjoy sport without being bombarded with alcohol advertising, or worry about this exposure on our kids. We need to put people before profit and shift sports in New Zealand towards new and healthier heights."

Report is available here.