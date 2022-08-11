AA reminds drivers to keep rego up to date to avoid registration write-off

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 12:51

The AA has seen an increase in car owners seeking advice on deregistered vehicles with many unaware vehicle registration is automatically cancelled if a vehicle goes unlicensed for 12 months.

With vehicle licensing (rego) reminders easily overlooked or financial restraints delaying payments, unsuspecting car owners have been surprised to discover their vehicle can no longer be legally driven.

AA Motoring Services Technical Advisor Allister Wade says Kiwis often don’t realise that a vehicle must be both registered and subsequently licensed to be legally driven on the road, and a car must be licensed continuously, whether driven or not.

"When a vehicle is registered, it is added to the Motor Vehicle Register and number plates assigned - this is usually a one-off. A licence, which, confusingly, is commonly called your rego, is the fee you pay every six months or annually to use your vehicle on the road.

"Once a lapsed licence goes past the point of no return at 12 months, to get the vehicle back on the road it must undergo a similar process to a newly imported car, which is timely and expensive.

"It’s not simply a case of paying the rego fees and hitting the road, you need an actual physical inspection of the car by a certifier, which will set you back between $400 and $500.

"If it passes that, you’ve then got to pay for registration and plates which can cost up to $400, depending on the car’s ACC levy band. And without a licence a vehicle cannot be driven so even getting it somewhere to remedy the situation is hard.

"Letting a rego lapse is an easy mistake to make but one that’ll you’ll probably only make once."

To keep up to date with rego payments and reduce the risk of a vehicle registration lapsing, the AA encourages Kiwis to check the licence label on their car and set up their own reminder or calendar alert.

"We all lead busy lives, and it can be hard to keep on top of vehicle admin, and while Waka Kotahi NZTA send reminders, if your address isn’t up to date and you are relying on that reminder in the post, you’re going to run into trouble," says Allister.

"And for Kiwis who are struggling financially, there is an option to put your rego on hold if you aren’t driving, or if you need to keep your car on the road to postpone registration payment. There’s a small cost to do this, but it is a great option for those who can’t afford a larger registration bill."

To check when your vehicle licence is due, visit nzta.govt.nz. To make a payment, pause or postpone your rego, visit your local AA Centre or AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency.