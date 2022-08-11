Barrel cuisine coming to Wanaka - The Stoaker Room

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 12:55

Barrel Cuisine is coming to Wanaka in time for summer! The team behind The Stoaker Room, Cromwell’s highly successful bistro and home Wild Earth Wines, are bringing their distinctive cooking style to Wanaka.

Opening in a revamped Florence’s Café on Cardrona Valley Road, The Stoaker Room Wanaka will be serving up all the favourites from this one-of-a-kind cooking vessel - converted French Oak Pinot Noir barrel cookers which steam, bake, grill and smoke local foods to create a mouth-watering flavour explosion.

Combining these offerings with their very own premium Wild Earth Wines, crafted by winemaker Jen Parr, and a hand selected range of craft beers, The Stoaker Room will offer a true Kiwi experience in a relaxed and welcoming garden setting.

Adopted Wanaka local Quintin Quider is the force behind all things Stoaker and has been looking for the perfect opportunity to bring The Stoaker Room to Wanaka.

"We needed a location where we can showcase barrel cuisine so that customers can experience the interaction of barrel cooking from our outdoor kitchen. This new spot is going to be a great destination and we know that Wanaka locals and visitors will feel right at home."

"There’s nothing else like us - we are bringing a unique experience to Wanaka. Anyone who tries barrel cuisine for the first time is blown away by the flavour and complexities" says Quintin.

Offering premium dining experiences such as the Stoaker Banquet, five tasting dishes matched with five Wild Earth Wines; or the Butchers Board, a meat extravaganza designed to share; through to a quick but tasty lunch on the run The Stoaker Room offers the perfect place to gather, eat and relax in an atmosphere that is casual but memorable.

The Stoaker Room Wanaka will be opening in time for summer with more details to follow.