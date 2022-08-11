Cold, with a fine weekend for many; warmer and wetter next week - MetService

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 13:53

MetService is forecasting a ridge of high pressure to gradually build over the country as we move into the weekend, followed by more rain from the north next week.

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr says, "The ridge is slowly pushing on to the country, but the axis of the ridge lies to the west, meaning we are still on the cold, showery southerly side until midway through the weekend.

"As we go into Saturday, the flow will tip from southerly to more southwest, shifting the showers away from the east of the country, but bringing them onto western parts. Then on Sunday, as the ridge properly arrives, we’ll see even more sunshine around and the showers all but gone," says Kerr.

"There have been some very cold starts already this week, especially southern South Island (-5°C at Invercargill Airport - their coldest of the year), and when night skies are clear and winds lighter, as predicted in the coming days, we can expect a few more places across the country to see their coldest night of the year. This will include Auckland which could be frosty on Friday and Saturday morning," Kerr adds.

Early next week we will see a significant change in the weather as the narrow ridge leaves us, followed by warmer northerlies on Monday, and more rain from Tuesday, especially in northern and western parts of New Zealand.

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings Issued routinely once or twice a day Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert:

When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather. During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

When severe weather is imminent or is occurring Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get - it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!