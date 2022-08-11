'New Plymouth dancers take national spotlight with NPDC Creative Communities fund'

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 14:25

Young dancers have been putting Taranaki centre stage on the national dance circuit thanks to NPDC Creative Communities grants.

As well as helping to raise the bar for local dancers, the events receiving funding have attracted young performers and their families from around the country.

The previous round of grants saw Taranaki Fancy Dancing Association receive $5,000 to help stage the annual April week of dance festival at the TSB Showplace. "Dance gives the children the ability to express themselves on the stage, builds confidence and friendships that last lifetimes," said Taranaki Fancy Dancing Association President Fleur Coombe.

"The NPDC Creative Communities funding went towards the hire fee of the Theatre Royal at the TSB Showplace where we held our April Festival which saw over 120 dancers perform in a variety of genres including ballet, jazz and tap. "We hosted 28 out-of-town families, more than we have for many years, and it was great for our community to welcome these visitors to our region," she said. Meanwhile the Val Deakin Dance Theatre Trust received $4,000 for a series of ongoing performances starring dancers of all ages.

"We’ve run a programme of performances at rest homes around New Plymouth with dancers ranging from six to 70 years old presenting classical ballet, jazz, contemporary dance, comedy pieces and mime, poetry sketches and live music events thanks to funding from the NPDC Creative Communities Scheme. It’s been enormously well received," said Jane Roseman of the Val Deakin Dance Theatre Trust.

Applications are now open for Creative Communities funding and close on 21 August.

Find out more and apply at npdc.govt.nz/creativecommunitiesscheme