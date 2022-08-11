Feedback wanted on boat trailer parking in Picton - Marlborough DC

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 14:25

Council wants to hear the community’s views on the solution to Picton’s summer boat trailer parking.

The submission period opens on Tuesday 16 August and runs until Tuesday 13 September. During this time people are encouraged to provide feedback on how the overflow of vehicle and boat trailer parking may be resolved.

Councillor Cynthia Brooks said while Memorial Park has been used as a temporary vehicle and boat trailer parking option during peak times in the past, this was done in an inefficient manner.

"Through the 2019 Victoria Domain Reserves Management Plan process Council heard from some members of the community that the use of green space for boat trailer parking was not compatible with the intent of the reserve. As a result, the plan provided for temporary parking in a defined area of Memorial Park," Clr Brooks said.

"Last summer’s busy holiday period saw the demand for boat trailer parking outstrip supply with a number of boaties parking their trailers on roadsides causing traffic safety issues."

"Port Marlborough, Marlborough District Council and the New Zealand Police sought solutions and, during Easter, provided an extension of temporary vehicle and trailer parking on Memorial Park which eased the problem. A proactive parking management and administration system was also put in place to ensure the most efficient use of the available space," Clr Brooks said.

"Now Council wants to hear whether this could be a long-term option or whether the community has alternative views on how to best address this issue," she said.

If this parking option is to continue into the future, an extension to the temporary parking area in the Victoria Domain Reserves Management Plan would be required in accordance with the Reserves Act 1977.

If the option to increase the temporary parking area does go ahead a five-metre clear space would be left on the southern side of Memorial Park to ensure walking and biking access is not obstructed, and the northern side would be available for recreational users.

Submissions can be made online from Tuesday 16 August at: https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

Submissions can also be made via email to: memorialparkreview@marlborough.govt.nz or sent to: Property and Community Facilities, Memorial Park Review, Marlborough District Council, PO Box 443, Blenheim 7240

The proposed date for hearings for those submitters wishing to speak to their submissions is Friday 30 September 2022. This date will be confirmed with submitters closer to the time.