'Jobs for nature funding secures the future of important Central Otago asset'

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 15:19

The upcoming renovation of Aspiring Hut, WÄnaka, is set to improve the opportunities for locals and visitors visiting the West Matukituki Valley. Owned by the New Zealand Alpine Club (NZAC), who are working in partnership with the Department of Conservation, Backcountry Trust (BCT), and TÅ«piki Trust, the major refurbishment will make the layout more family and group friendly, while also completing earthquake strengthening work. Work is set to begin in September 2022 and be complete by February 2023.

‘The Matukituki Valley is an incredibly beautiful and special place for recreation’ says NZAC General Manager, Karen Leacock. ‘Trampers, climbers and conservationists have been using Aspiring Hut as a base since its opening in 1949. Over time, the usage has changed, and we are seeing more family groups using the hut as a first experience for children on an overnight tramp. Smaller bunk rooms and bookable spaces are important for these groups so we are taking the opportunity to improve the layout of the hut so that families and groups will continue to enjoy the asset well into the future’.

Artist’s impression of renovated hut - image courtesy of Red Gecko Architects

While the improvement of the hut for the good of the community is at the heart of the refurbishment, there is also a firm eye on the future. ‘Climate change is making access in other New Zealand mountain areas increasingly difficult’, Leacock says. ‘By improving the layout of the hut, we can also make it more appealing to training groups heading for the higher altitudes by foot, negating the need for widespread use of helicopters which we see in other areas’.

The project is being supported by the Department of Conservation and the Backcountry Trust. ‘The Kaimahi for Nature funding secured by BCT provided an ideal opportunity to both invest in the local Wanaka community and help one of New Zealand’s iconic recreation clubs renovate a much loved 70 year old hut that has been responsible for introducing thousands of people to the outdoors’ says Backcountry Trust General Manager, Rob Brown.

A community collaboration, the project has also received initial support from the Otago Community Trust and Federated Mountain Clubs Forest and Mountain Trust to help with costs. In July, the TÅ«piki Trust joined the team with a substantial contribution of $200,000. However, with a projected one million dollar price tag there is still more to be done and the TÅ«piki Trust have launched a fundraising campaign to assist. ‘This is a true community project with many organisations coming together to upgrade an asset benefitting the outdoor community’ says Leacock. ‘We are so pleased to be able to secure the future of Aspiring Hut for the users of today and those of the future’.

To contribute to the fundraising please visit tupikitrust.org.nz/news