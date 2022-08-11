Nine takahÄ set sail for genetic diversity - Department of Conservation

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 16:14

A successful transfer of nine takahÄ was completed last week, moving the endangered birds from Mana Island to the Burwood TakahÄ Centre and Wairakei Sanctuary.

This is one of the largest cohorts to leave Mana in one year, as COVID disruptions only allowed a single takahÄ to be transferred last year. These transfers keep genetics strong in the population and bolster numbers in our recovery sites. All this is growing the total population, now approaching a landmark 500 adult birds.

Four of the takahÄ (Ru, Wai, Kahua, and Riki) are juveniles hatched on Mana Island last spring, named by representatives of NgÄti Toa Rangitira. They are getting big now and their beaks are turning from incognito-grey to red.

Another two (Heke and Tahu) are sub-adults hatched in the 20/21 season. They have spent an extra year hanging out with their parents, helping raise their younger siblings.

There will also be another individual (HÅri) departing in later August, who will be paired with a young female from the Burwood takahÄ centre and sent to Wairakei as a future breeding pair.

Phil Marsh, TakahÄ Sanctuary Sites Ranger, says this cohort is the culmination of several years’ work to improve the genetic stock on Mana Island.

"These young takahÄ are all going to the Burwood TakahÄ Centre near Te Anau, where they will learn how to eat tussock and hypolepis with the big kids. Young birds are paired with older ‘tutors’ who show them how to forage for these delicacies.

"Once complete, this transfer will ensure that our sites have the best genetics present for continued diversity and healthy bloodlines."

The birds were first encouraged into pens with pellets, caught, weighed, vaccinated, and sent on their way in custom takahÄ travel boxes. They were farewelled from Mana Island with a karakia by NgÄti Toa Rangatira, Kaumatua, Hohepa Potini, accompanied by representatives from the iwi-led Jobs for Nature project NgÄ Pari e Rua.

To keep Mana Island at the ideal carrying capacity of about eight breeding pairs, three new takahÄ will travel to Mana in August, when Wiggins and Oberon will make the reverse journey from Southland, and Franklin will replace Hori.