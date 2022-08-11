Greater Wellington welcomes Reshaping Streets - GW

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 17:46

Greater Wellington has hailed the government’s Reshaping Streets proposals as a boost for mode shift, Metlink and Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

The government is planning to amend land transport rules and the Local Government Act so councils can more easily transform streets to support public transport and active forms of travel.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the proposals would make towns and cities more attractive for people towalk, ride, and catch buses and trains.

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter said Reshaping Streets, "will fast-track changes that Wellington really needs".

"We have to move quickly to meet our emissions reduction targets for which mode shift is key," Cr Ponter said.

"These proposals will update antiquated street management rules to enable authorities to move faster on the road works required for Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

"They’ll also improve public participation in the upcoming transformation of the Golden Mile and the installation of Mass Rapid Transit down the road."

If enacted, Reshaping Streets will establish a new land transport rule that lets councils pilot street changes as a form of consultation. The pilot can be modified, abandoned or made permanent based on public feedback.

"This is the kind of agile process councils and communities need to quickly change how streets are used," said Greater Wellington’s Transport Committee Chair Roger Blakeley.

"Reshaping Streets will allow authorities to experiment with road changes, empowering the public to experience and properly consider them.

"Times are changing, including how people travel. These proposals will enable innovation and more effective consultation on the cycle ways, walking paths and bus priority lanes we need to protect our climate and to make our cities more liveable."

Public consultation on the government’s Reshaping Streets proposals closes at midnight on 19 September.