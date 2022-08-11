Unions heartened by progress of screen industry Bill - IAONZ

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 17:46

A Bill designed to protect working people in the screen industry received widespread union support before its second reading at Parliament today.

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions, the New Zealand Writers Guild, the Directors and Editors Guild of Aotearoa New Zealand, and Equity New Zealand have welcomed the progress of the legislation.

The Screen Industry Workers Bill provides a framework to establish occupation-wide minimum terms and conditions through collective bargaining.

The Bill’s progress has been delayed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

NZCTU National Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges said all screen industry workers deserved the benefits of collective bargaining.

"All New Zealanders deserve to have their voices heard in their workplaces. Collective bargaining gives working people that right."

Executive Director of the New Zealand Writers Guild Alice Shearman said the proposed legislation would create significant improvements for the lives of working people in New Zealand’s screen industry.

"The screen industry brings so much to the New Zealand economy and to our sense of identity as a nation. It’s vitally important that workers in the industry are treated fairly so it’s great to see this Bill pick up momentum again."

Equity New Zealand Executive Director Denise Roche said this Bill was an important step in reversing the damage of the ‘Hobbit law’.

"It’s about time working people in the screen industry were given the protection and security they deserve."

Executive Director of the Directors and Editors Guild of Aotearoa New Zealand Tui Ruwhiu said the legislation had the potential to transform the entire industry.

"The Bill has been a long time coming, and we are thrilled about its imminent arrival. It will bring a new level of professionalism to the industry that is long overdue and will put us on a par with screen sectors in many other developed nations."