Celebration for completion of 40 new houses in Hastings - HDC

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 17:37

The completion of 40 new houses in Kauri Place, Hastings, by KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities was celebrated today with a visit by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Housing Minister Megan Woods, local MPs, and representatives from other partners involved in the Hastings Place Based Housing plan.

Gathered at the newly named access-way to the Mahora subdivision, Ohika Crescent, the occasion marked 20 months since the beginning of building the development that was designed by KÄinga Ora in collaboration with Hastings District Council, as part of the Hastings place-based approach.

Today all but one of the houses is tenanted in the modern, warm and dry homes surrounding green spaces and communal areas and thoroughfares.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was very heartening to see the new houses all finished and providing a place to call home for residents.

"When we turned the sod in October 2020 we had people from the Mahora community here and a shared vision for these new houses, and it’s so good to see that realised.

"This development, along with others that are underway across Hastings, means people have been able to move out of emergency accommodation into permanent, good quality, warm and dry homes they can call their own.

"They now have the security to get on with their lives knowing they don’t have to worry about having a roof over their heads, and that’s so important for everyone in our community."

These houses are just part of a larger programme of work being undertaken by the Hastings Place Based partners including Council, KÄinga Ora, NgÄti Kahungunu, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Social Development, Te Puni KÅkiri, Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay and other housing providers.

Since the plan’s launch in 2019, and with the assistance of Central Government funding, as of May this year 145 houses had been built across Hastings, 154 were under construction, there was infrastructure work underway to enable another 135 and 65 were in feasibility, design and planning.

"The impact of COVID-19 has been significant but even with these challenges real progress has been made, and is still happening in many parts of the district - it’s been a concerted effort that shows what can be achieved taking a partnership approach," Mrs Hazlehurst said.