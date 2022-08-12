Food prices increase 7.4 percent annually - Stats NZ

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 11:45

Food prices were 7.4 percent higher in July 2022 compared with July 2021, Stats NZ said today.

In July 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories that we measure. Compared with July 2021:

grocery food prices increased by 7.5 percent restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 6.6 percent fruit and vegetable prices increased by 10 percent meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 7.7 percent non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 4.6 percent.

Grocery food was the largest contributor to the movement.

"Increasing prices for cheddar cheese, standard two-litre milk, and yoghurt were the largest contributors within grocery food," consumer prices manager Fiona Smillie said.

The second-largest contributor to this movement was restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food. The items within this group that influenced this movement the most were eat-in lunch/brunch meals and ethnic takeaway meals (not including Chinese takeaways).

Rising cost of fruit and vegetables drives monthly increase

Monthly food prices were 2.1 percent higher in July 2022 compared with June 2022. After adjusting for seasonal effects, they were up 1.1 percent.

A 10 percent increase in fruit and vegetable prices was the largest contributor to the monthly movement. After adjusting for seasonal effects, fruit and vegetables were up 3.1 percent. This indicates that whilst seasonal impacts drove most of the movement, after removing these impacts fruit and vegetables still increased by 3.1 percent.

"Vegetables had the largest impact on this increase, influenced by higher prices for tomatoes, lettuce, and broccoli." Ms Smillie said.

The second-largest contributor to the monthly movement was grocery food, which rose 1.0 percent overall. This was driven by price increases in cheddar cheese (up 4.5 percent) and cage or barn-raised eggs (up 4.2 percent).

