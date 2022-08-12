QLDC application to administer DOC land on Mount Iron given green light

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 12:02

Councillors agreed to Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) making an application for management of the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai’s (DOC) Mount Iron Scenic Reserve, at the Full Council meeting yesterday.

QLDC Acting General Manager Community Services, Meaghan Miller said a successful application would mean Council becoming kaitiaki of the remaining section of Mount Iron currently governed by DOC. This includes 52.8ha of reserve land adjacent to the recently purchased 100ha of land on Mount Iron and Little Mount Iron by Council.

"Mount Iron is an iconic landmark and a place that is very dear to residents of and visitors to the Upper Clutha, with over 150,000 people estimated to head up its summit each year," said Ms Miller. "Council is grateful to DOC raising this opportunity which could see the benefit and practicality of one joined parcel of land."

"This landmark is a highly valued recreational space of ecological importance to the district, and a postcard-worthy landscape. By administering all public land on Mount Iron and Little Mount Iron, Council will be able to take over the protection and enhancement of this much-loved public space."

Council will now formally request to be the administering body of the remaining section of Mount Iron overseen by DOC, which includes management of the public carpark off SH6.

"In the event that the application is successful, we’re looking forward to working with the community to understand the values they want protected and enhanced there," said Ms Miller.

The application may take up to 24 months to complete, with updates on progress to be shared via QLDC’s Mount Iron Acquisition newsletter.

Back in December 2021, QLDC reached an agreement with the owners of Mt Iron and Little Mt Iron in WÄnaka to purchase nearly 100ha of land to be held as public reserve in perpetuity on behalf of the local community.

Council must gain resource consent for vegetation clearance, and approval to acquire and classify the area as Recreation Reserve before the purchase is complete. This is estimated to be granted by the end of 2022, with final settlement of the property to follow in May 2023.