Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance poll shapes election - NZ Taxpayers Union

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 12:33

Hours after the Auckland Ratepayers Alliance Curia poll was released, Auckland Mayoral Candidate Leo Molloy has withdrawn from the race.

"Leo Molloy’s decision reflects his strength of character. We criticised aspects of Mr. Molloy's policy but we never once questioned his integrity," Ratepayers' Alliance spokesperson Josh Van Veen says.

"Our latest poll shows that the Auckland mayoralty race is still anyone's game, but Labour-endorsed Efeso Collins has the edge as the centre-right candidates split their vote share."

"If the centre-right is to beat Efeso Collins who polled at 22.3% of the decided vote, they need to tap into the anti-establishment sentiment that Molloy unleashed."

"We will continue to poll up until election day."