Youth employee nominees sought for Northland Business Excellence Awards

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 12:52

Nominations open this week for the He Poutama Taitamariki Award (youth employee of the year) - one of 18 categories in the Northland Business Excellence Awards 2022.

Nominees for the Award must be young people who have moved from receiving support as a Ministry of Social Development or Youth Services client into employment, been employed for the past 12 months and reside or be employed in Taitokerau.

NorthChamber CEO, Steve Smith says that the HPT award category is special in that it recognises those youth who have overcome adversity to gain employment.

"We’re proud to support an Award that shines a light on Taitamariki who are continuing to progress in their chosen field despite the obstacles in their way.

"The added draw of the Award is that it showcases a relationship between employee and employer that is woven with manaakitanga. That’s been the case with every winner since the category opened in 2019", he says.

2021 award winner, Amber Jobbitt who graduated in design, struggled with employment and faced personal challenges before landing the perfect job. She is now employed as a communications specialist by the HPT programme.

MSD Regional Commissioner, Graham MacPherson says HPT has engaged over 4600, 15-24-year-olds since the programme started in 2018 - creating pathways to employment, training and study.

"Providing the tools for individuals like Amber to identify their strengths and passions, generates a sense of connection and with ongoing guidance, generates confidence and enhances their mana.

"The success of the HPT programme is that our Taitamariki are creating their own future, and in the current labour market, there are many employers keen to help make that happen", he says.

Nominations for the HPT Award are open till Friday September 15 with only one nomination per person. Participating in the Northland Business Excellence Awards is free.