Aucklanders now have a clear choice - Wayne Brown

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 13:20

Aucklanders now have a clear choice between continuing the failing status quo or choosing a candidate who can fix Auckland, Mayoral candidate Wayne Brown says.

"They can choose more of the same from current councillor Efeso Collins, or a new proactive approach to fixing Auckland and getting it moving again when I am Mayor," Mr Brown said.

"Aucklanders know that their Council has been underperforming and needs fixing. They are looking for change."

"I am the only candidate in the race with the serious track record of running - and fixing - complex multi-billion-dollar organisations."

"We need a candidate who can ensure value for money for ratepayers."

"Candidates need to be honest with the people of Auckland about Council debt. There is no money lying around waiting to be spent on ‘nice to have’ pet projects. That money comes directly from ratepayers."

"We need to revitalise the city and to do that we need to get the big existing projects finished, get the port paying its way, move freight off the roads onto rail, and cut wasteful spending."

"Our campaign has been gaining momentum and we are the clear alternative for Aucklanders who want change."