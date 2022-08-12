Temporary closure of Turtle Pools - Taupo District Council

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 14:05

The Turtle Pools in Tūrangi will be closed for a month for planned maintenance.

The pools will be closed to the public from 5pm on Thursday 25 August and reopen at 8.30am on Monday 26 September.

District aquatics manager Ryno Nienaber says the maintenance is necessary and the team apologises for any inconvenience to pool users.

The maintenance work includes preparing, grinding and painting all bulkhead surrounding and internal surfaces of the Learn to Swim and Activity pools.

The bulkheads surrounding the 25m pool will also be prepared, ground and painted, but the pool does not require any work on the internal surface.

"We will also be using this time to do general and plant maintenance, and deep cleaning of the building and surrounds," Mr Nienaber says.

"This work is all part of the general maintenance of the pools which must be done every few years to keep them up to standard."

Any current memberships for the Turtle Pools will be put on hold until the work is complete.