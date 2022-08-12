'Excellent' candidate nomination numbers in Ruapehu

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 14:20

Despite a slow start a last minute rush of nominations means there are enough candidates for a contested election for every seat on Ruapehu's District Council and local Community Boards.

There are four candidates for Mayor, 12 for six General Ward councillor seats, six for three Maori Ward seats, nine for five Taumarunui-Ohura Community Board seats, seven for five Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board seats and six for five Ōwhango-National Park Community Board seats.

A full list of candidate names and what they are standing for is available on Council's website (www.ruapehudc.govt.nz/our-council/elections)

Mayor Don Cameron who is standing down after three terms said it was fantastic to see so many people putting their hand up to help lead our communities forward at this pivotal time in local government.

"I wish everyone who has 'thrown their hat in the ring' the best of luck and look forward to hearing what they have to say over the campaign period," said.

"Everyone who has made the decision to stand for council or a community board deserves our respect and support.

The successful candidates are going to need to deal with, and make decisions, on a raft of challenging issues important to our future and way of life.

They can be assured however, that they will be well supported by a very capable and experienced chief executive, senior management team and hardworking staff.

Mayor Cameron noted that with the amount of change and pressure on councils and their communities at the current time it is probably not surprising that many local authorities have struggled to get enough people to stand.

"The fact that we have had such a strong turnout is in large part a credit to the work of the current Council and Community Boards and Council staff who have done an amazing job over the past term.

These are incredibly important jobs that don't get the recognition or reward that they deserve.

It is now up to the rest of us to support everyone standing by voting.

Voting papers will be sent out from 16 September and received back by 12 noon on 8 October.

You can post your voting papers back or drop into a voting box at your local Council office or other locations around the district.

If you are posting them back, please do so early.

If you didn't receive your enrolment confirmation pack you may not be enrolled and should call 0800 36 76 56," said