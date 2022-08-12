Nominations for local elections close - Horizons Regional Council

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 14:57

Local government candidate nominations closed at 12 noon today with 22 total nominations being received for Horizons Regional Council.

Electoral officer Craig Grant says the nominations were received for Horizons’ 14 seats, including two new MÄori constituency positions.

"The single seats for the Tararua and Raki MÄori constituencies are not being contested. So Allan Benbow, the current councillor for Tararua, and Turuhia (Jim) Edmonds are declared elected unopposed.

"We received two nominees for Ruapehu with one seat to fill, five for ManawatÅ«-RangitÄ«kei with two seats to fill, five for Palmerston North with four seats to fill, three for Horowhenua with two seats to fill, and two for Tonga MÄori with one seat to fill.

"We’re pleased with the number of candidates across the board and are looking forward to seeing the voting outcomes."

Mr Grant says this year’s candidates are from a variety of backgrounds, which is important for providing communities with the choice of diversity across the council.

"Candidate statements will be available next week at www.horizons.govt.nz. We encourage our communities to read these to help inform who they vote for to represent them in decision making.

"Voting papers will be posted out to all those enrolled between 16 and 21 September. Completed papers must be received by 12 noon on 8 October to count, so we’re encouraging the public to vote ahead of time to allow enough time to post it back.

"Your voice matters, so make it heard. This is your chance to say who you want to represent you on Regional Council," says Mr Grant.