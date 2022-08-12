Election candidates confirmed - Selwyn District Council

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 15:27

Nominations for candidates in the Selwyn District Council local elections closed at 12 midday today.

The final list of candidates is set out below, and can also can be viewed at:

https://www.electionz.com/LGENominations/ELT62SW22_candidates.htm

Provisionally, based on the nominations received at closing date, elections will be required in all four Council wards. One of the three subdivisions in the Malvern Community Board area will also be contested.

Three nominations were received for the Mayoralty, with incumbent Sam Broughton being opposed by Calvin Payne and Bill Woods.

In the Malvern ward there are six nominations for two vacancies, while in the Rolleston ward there are six nominations for three vacancies. In the Ellesmere ward three nominations have been received for two vacancies. In the Springs ward, four nominations were received for three vacancies.

In the Malvern Community Board area, no election will be required for the Hawkins and West Melton subdivisions. In both of these cases two nominations were received for two vacancies. In the Tawera subdivision two nominations were received for one vacancy.

Selwyn deputy returning officer Stephen Hill says that with many councils around New Zealand struggling to attract nominations it’s encouraging to see a full complement of candidates in Selwyn.

"The turnout of candidates is good news for local democracy and for Selwyn," he says. "It shows there’s a strong level of interest from residents wanting to contribute to their communities and to the district’s future.

"It’s also great to see so many new names among those taking a stand - more than half of the nominees are people who haven’t been involved in the Council or Community Board before."

The total of 29 candidate nominations is four more than the 25 received in the last local elections in 2019.

Public notices formally announcing candidates’ names will be published approximately mid-next week.

Candidate profiles and contact details will be available from late next week on the Council website www.selwyn.govt.nz/elections or on request from the deputy electoral officer: electoral.officer@selwyn.govt.nz.

Postal voting papers will be mailed out to all electors in mid-September, with voting open until 12 midday on Saturday 8 October.

Nominations as at 12 midday Friday 12 August 2022:

Mayoralty

Sam Broughton

(1 Vacancy)

Calvin Payne (Know Payne - Know Gain)

Bill Woods

Ellesmere Ward

Elle Archer (Independent)

(2 Vacancies)

Shane Epiha (Independent)

Elizabeth Mundt (Independent)

Malvern Ward

Andrea Clemens

(2 Vacancies)

Jenny Gallagher

Lydia Gliddon (Independent)

Bob Mugford (Independent)

Samantha Samuel

Samuel Wilshire

Rolleston Ward

Phil Dean

(3 Vacancies)

Sophie McInnes

Calvin Payne (Know Payne - Know Gain)

Moneel Pratap (Independent - Your life is my life)

Nicole Reid

Mel Stenhouse (Independent)

Springs Ward

Debra Hasson (Independent)

(3 Vacancies)

Malcolm Lyall

Grant Miller

Dave Colloty

MALVERN COMMUNITY BOARD

Hawkins Subdivision

Ken May

(2 Vacancies)

Sharn Nu’u

Tawera Subdivision

Sean Ellis

(1 Vacancy)

Bill Woods

Vicky Frost

West Melton Subdivision

Calvin Payne (Know Payne - Know Gain)

(2 Vacancies)

Bruce Russell