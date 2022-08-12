Cabinet art is back in Porirua - Porirua City Council

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 15:49

The Chorus Cabinet Art Programme is back in Porirua and the call is out for designs from local artists.

Four more cabinets in Porirua have been chosen for beautification and artists are encouraged to get their designs in before 31 August.

Chorus Community Relations Manager Jo Seddon says that it makes sense to partner with Porirua City Council, as it has the same goal in mind when it comes to discouraging graffiti vandalism.

"It is great to work with local councils when it comes to choosing cabinets and designs as they know what their communities need.

"We’re really looking forward to seeing what local artists come up with."

These cabinets become works of art in the street. They often tell the stories of the local community, help to discourage tagging and is a chance for artists to showcase their talents, says the Council’s Village Projects Co-ordinator, Bill Inge.

"This programme is great opportunity for our community. Not only do we get fantastic artworks in our streets, but it also provides work and promotes our local artists," he says.

Requests for designs are now open and the winning design for each cabinet will be chosen from entries received.

Information can be found on Chorus’ dedicated webpage: https://www.chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme

All finished art will be included on the Chorus website and will be considered for the 2023 Chorus Cabinet Art calendar, copies of which are sent far and wide.

Existing murals can be seen here:

https://www.chorus.co.nz/blog/cabinet-art-gallery/

The main criteria for considering a cabinet as a candidate for artwork is the frequency of tagging, as the mural becomes cost effective through eliminating cleaning costs. However, other avenues are also considered, such as community or council requests and involvement.