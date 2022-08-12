Two councillors elected unopposed, competition in six constituencies

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 15:57

Two candidates have been elected unopposed to Waikato Regional Council, with competition in six of the constituencies.

At the close of nominations at midday today (Friday, 12 August), 29 nominations had been received for 14 Waikato Regional Council seats in six general and two MÄori constituencies in this year’s local government elections.

The number of candidates did not exceed the number of vacancies in the two MÄori constituencies. That means Tipa Mahuta and Kataraina Hodge have been elected unopposed and regional council voting will not occur in their constituencies. They have been contacted by Chief Executive Chris McLay this afternoon.

However, voting will take place in all six of the general constituencies - Hamilton, TaupÅ-Rotorua, Waihou, WaipÄ-King Country, Thames-Coromandel and Waikato.

Four current regional councillors have decided not to stand again: Hugh Vercoe (9 years), Stuart Husband (9 years), Kathy White (9 years) and Andrew MacPherson (3 years).

Regional councillors are elected by voters enrolled on the residential and ratepayers rolls in their constituency. Everyone correctly enrolled by today will receive their voting papers in the mail in September.

Voting papers must be received by midday on Election Day - Saturday, 8 October 2022.

In June the council decided candidate names will appear in fully random order on each voting paper. Waikato Regional Council is also continuing to use First Past the Post (FPP), where you tick for your preferred regional council candidates.

Waikato Regional Council candidates (listed in alphabetical order)

Hamilton general constituency (4 vacancies)

Bruce Clarkson Chris Hughes Meshweyla Macdonald Jennifer Nickel Russ Rimmington Angela Strange

TaupÅ-Rotorua general constituency (1 vacancy)

Mich’eal Downard Peter Kidd Simone Stevenson

Thames-Coromandel general constituency (1 vacancy)

Warren Maher Denis Tegg

Waihou general constituency (2 vacancies)

Anaru Adams Robert Cookson Ben Dunbar-Smith Anita Goodman Justus Katzur Philip Sherwood Chris van der Aa David Waine

Waikato general constituency (2 vacancies)

Jennifer Hayman Fred Lichtwark Noel Smith Pamela Storey

WaipÄ-King Country general constituency (2 vacancies)

Clyde Graf Stuart Kneebone Barry Quayle Judy Sherriff

NgÄ Tai Ki Uta MÄori constituency (1 vacancy - elected unopposed)

Kataraina Hodge

NgÄ Hau E WhÄ MÄori constituency (1 vacancy - elected unopposed)

Tipa Mahuta