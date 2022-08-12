Lower speed limits in Tairawhiti go ahead - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 16:14

Speed limits of 5km/h will be in place soon on the beaches at Makorori and Kaiti after Councillors adopted the amended Speed Limit Bylaw 2013 at a Council meeting yesterday.

The amended bylaw will reduce speeds on around 12 per cent of our local roads. To implement the new limits Council staff are now going through a certification process with Waka Kotahi.

Council community lifelines director David Wilson says all the changes in the amended bylaw are in line with Waka Kotahi’s Road to Zero safety strategy, which is seeing speeds reduce in rural and urban areas right across the country.

"The strategy has also set targets for all Councils that 40 per cent of schools are to have Safe and Appropriate Speeds (SAAS) in place by 2024."

The changes adopted yesterday for our region went out for community consultation in draft form over April and May, with 154 submissions received. The majority of those who submitted supported speed reductions, particularly around schools and beaches.

At that time the speed limit proposed for Makorori and Kaiti beaches was 20km/h. That was reduced to 5km/h after a hearing at the end of June attended by seven residents who spoke to their submissions.

In TairÄwhiti the changes adopted yesterday include:

Reduce speeds in some rural areas from 100km/h to 80, 60 or 50km/h where there’s new growth, recent crash history or to support walking and cycling and where there’s support shown from residents

Reduce speeds in some rural and urban areas from 70km/h to 50 or 30km/h and from 50km to 40 or 30km/h to support walking and cycling, with support shown from residents

Set a new speed limit of 5km/h on Makorori and Kaiti beaches.

Mr Wilson says the winter beach races on Makorori Beach held by the Gisborne Motorcycle Sports Club can continue because they have a current resource consent with a traffic management plan in place for this activity.

For more detail on the amended Speed Limit Bylaw 2013 visit Council’s website.