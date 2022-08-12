From chromatic offerings to Covid-19 inspired art: lots to love at Taupo museum

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 16:57

With two new exhibitions opening, there are plenty of reasons for art enthusiasts to head to TaupÅ Museum.

Chromatic Offerings and Covid-19 - An Artist’s Response both run from 20 August to 25 September.

It is widely acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic has been one of the most impactful and unprecedented life events of our time and while people responded in different ways, artists have concentrated their thoughts and feelings into their artwork.

The TaupÅ Museum and Art Gallery has invited seven artists from around New Zealand to participate in its newest exhibition Covid-19 - An Artist’s Response which showcases artworks influenced by the pandemic.

Curator Kerence Stephen, of TaupÅ Museum, says the artworks include stories of a place and time, statement pieces created to help others, to promote or influence support, personal therapeutic works, or simply created as a form of relaxation and escape.

It includes works from artists Michel Tuffery, Jason Kelly, Lani Eyles, Zachary Hawkins, Jessica Newman, John Boyd-Dunlop and Leon Wilkie.

Leon, a TaupÅ artist, instigated this exhibition when he enquired whether the museum would consider showing artworks that reflected the impact of New Zealand’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 - An Artist’s Response will be opened with an introduction by Michel Tuffery at 4pm on Saturday 20 August and Kerence says the opening is sponsored by the Friends of the TaupÅ Museum and Art Gallery.

"Michel Tuffery is an acclaimed New Zealand artist and we are very honoured that he is opening the exhibition."

Meanwhile, two artists from the KÄpiti Coast have collaborated to produce Chromatic Offerings, which runs on the same dates. The official opening, including an artist talk, is at 10.30am on 20 August.

Painter Sophie Saunders and textile artist Lisa Call both focus on colour as being of primary importance in their artworks and talk of being on a journey of colour and light.

Sophie uses meditation practice to inform her work, starting with particular forms and allowing colour choices to come up during the process, including during meditation sessions.

"My work is a sort of ongoing pilgrimage, with colour and light as my steadfast companions," Sophie says.

Lisa says her work investigates journeys and adventure, specifically questioning the choices she has made and the many paths she has taken.

Colour is of primary importance and is combined intuitively, employing a unique palette of hand-dyed cotton fabrics.

"The emphasis on the circle shape brings to mind wheels, a key tool in human travel. The complexities of my ideas are explored through mark making and pattern, using both stitch and paint to create depth and movement. The dense quilting creates an enticing texture across the surface of the work."

Entry is free for locals and tamariki, $5 for adults, and $3 for seniors and students. Visit the TaupÅ Museum Facebook page or www.taupodc.govt.nz/museum for more information.