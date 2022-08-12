'New Atiamuri footbridge means safer trips for people walking and cycling'

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 17:18

A new footbridge on the Waikato River Trail near Atiamuri will keep people walking and riding bikes safe, by keeping them off the nearby state highway.

The bridge was formally opened today (Friday 12 August) with a blessing by kuia from mana whenua Raukawa.

The 36.5 metre bridge over the mouth of the Mangaharakeke Stream means people walking and riding on the trail will no longer need to use the nearby road bridge on State Highway 30.

"The Waikato River Trails Trust is delighted with the bridge, it looks great running alongside the river," says Glyn Wooller, General Manager of the Trust.

"The bridge and connecting trail will make a huge difference by taking all cycling and pedestrian traffic off the nearby State Highway. This will provide an immediate benefit to the day to day trail use as well as the events we have coming up."

The bridge was built by Waka Kotahi under its walking and cycling safety fund.

It will now form part of the 104km Waikato River Trail, which runs from Atiamuri in the south to near Karapiro in the north. The Waikato River Trail is one of New Zealand’s 23 Great Rides, which showcase some of the country’s finest landscapes.