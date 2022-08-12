DCC committed to supporting live music scene - Dunedin City Council

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 17:48

DCC committed to supporting live music scene

Dunedin (Friday, 12 August 2022) - Music is an integral part of Åtepoti Dunedin’s identity, and the Dunedin City Council is committed to supporting a strong and vibrant live music scene.

The DCC today outlined progress on several pieces of relevant work given the understandable level of community concern about the future of live music in Dunedin.

Mayor Aaron Hawkins says community fears were understandably heightened by the announcement of a mixed-use development next to The Crown Hotel.

"We know how important our live music venues are. People are understandably nervous about what the new development could mean for the iconic Crown Hotel," he says.

"It’s important that people understand the existing protections for The Crown and the work being done with them. Beyond the current discussion around Rattray St we will also be reviewing the planning rules around inner city noise, and can provide an update on the Live Music Action Plan for the city."

The Crown Hotel and neighbouring development

Much of the discussion around the impacts of development on The Crown has focused on what is known as ‘reverse sensitivity’. In other words, the impact of noise from the existing venue on the future tenants of the new development.

There are new provisions around this in the District Plan (2GP), including a rule which requires apartments in the CBD to protect themselves from noisy environments like music venues.

"We know that there’s concern in the community that the new protections are inadequate. That’s something that we will test in the context of a wider planning review," Mayor Hawkins says.

Staff have also visited the owner of The Crown to discuss DCC’s Heritage Fund, which provides financial support to enable the continued use of Dunedin’s historic buildings. Applications to the next funding round close on 31 October 2022.

"We also want to engage with the neighbouring developer and discuss how their tenants might be further protected from any noise issues, over and above the required acoustic insulation standards," Mayor Hawkins says.

Further review of planning rules

We are well aware of the tension between inner city living and live music, and we are always working to update planning rules and make improvements.

"Work on the latest set of District Plan changes (known as Variation 3) is progressing, and will consider whether the acoustic insulation rules adequately support our strategic objectives, in particular around a vibrant city centre."

Anyone will be able to submit on the proposed changes when Variation 3 is publicly notified which, subject to Council approval, we expect will be in the first half of 2023.

Live Music Action Plan

DCC staff have been working with Save Dunedin Live Music to develop a Live Music Action Plan, which will make recommendations around how we can support this critical creative community.

Wide-ranging themes across the Live Music Action Plan will include broadening live music’s presence within the city; developing places and spaces for live music; growing audiences; and supporting sustainable music enterprises.

Staff are continuing to develop and finalise the Plan, however examples of the kinds of actions Council will explore are:

Reviewing the statement of intent for DVML venues to ensure our city owned venues are more accessible and affordable for our communities.

Creating an online portal of community spaces and venues available for performance and rehearsal for all ages.

Music sector investment and funding options are explored and prioritised.

A draft of the plan will be presented to the incoming Council in early 2023, including options as to how it will be resourced.

Any decision around funding will be subject to public submissions as part of the Annual Plan process before final decisions are made around May.