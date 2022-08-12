Overnight road closures SH1 Warkworth to Wellsford - nx2group

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 18:14

The Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project will be undertaking pavement reconstruction and tiein works on State Highway 1 (SH1) between the Kaipara Flats Road, Goatley Road and Hudson Road intersections. A section of SH1 will be closed whilst this happens to ensure the safety of our teams working at night and all other road users.

As our team progress towards switching the SH1 traffic around the new Pukerito (Northern Connection) Roundabout, further pavement reconstruction and resurfacing works are required.

SH1 will be closed to all traffic in both directions from Wellsford to the Hudson Road intersection for 10 nights over a two-week period this month to allow the project team to complete the work. The closures will be in place between 9pm and 5am from Sunday 21 August to Thursday 25 August, and then again from Sunday 28 August to Thursday 1 September.

There will be a detour in place via State Highway 16 from Wellsford to Woodcocks Road, Warkworth.This detour will add up to 30 minutes extra to the journey. If you are travelling north, you can exit the motorway at Silverdale to SH16 and avoid the Warkworth area.

We advise planning travel for this time carefully and apologies for any inconvenience caused. Please plan ahead for your journey and check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/ before you travel.

Over dimension loads will not be able to use the detour route, therefore we have a special arrangement in place where over dimension vehicles will be able to access through the work site at a set time on set days. Please contact us 48 hours or more before your journey on 0508 P2WK INFO (0508 7295 4636) or at info@nx2group.com. Heavy vehicles can use the detour route, and it is suggested you exit at Silverdale.

Once we complete this piece of work, we’ll be back on Sunday 4 September to complete the traffic switch and a further road closure will be needed that night. A much shorter detour via Hudson Road will be in place while we do this work. After the switch has taken place, the road surface will be a lot smoother.

Weather has a big impact on this type of work. Wet conditions, or very cold weather can place work on hold. We have built in contingency in the dates above, but there may be nights where there is no work as planned or advertised. If the works cannot go ahead due to weather, the road will remain open. We will have regular updates on our Facebook page @aratuhohopuhoitowarkworth and on our website nx2group.com.

There will be further closures in this area each month until the end of the year, to complete the tie in and place the final OGPA pavement surface. These closures will be for a few days at a time, and the detour shorter, via Hudson Road.

"While this is an exciting stage of the project, we know that delays, detours, stoppages and temporary speed limits can be frustrating but it’s all part of the bigger picture towards improving the safety and resilience of SH1" says Northern Express Group (NX2) CEO Vicente Valencia.

The project team will work hard to minimise disruptions and apologise for any inconvenience that may be experienced. We thank you for your patience and support while we complete this important work.