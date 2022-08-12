The Fono expands and launches LagiOla Healthy Mind Services - Fono Trust

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 18:26

‘More support in more communities’: The Fono Trust opens new regional office

Health and social services charitable trust, The Fono Trust is becoming more accessible to Pasifika communities right across Auckland with the opening of a new regional office in Mt. Wellington, Auckland.

Opened today (August 12) by newly knighted Sir Collin Tukuitonga (ok), a founding member of The Fono Trust, the health and social care operator has expanded in the past two years following its central role in the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, offering wrap-around services including health, medical, dental, social, vocational training, financial mentoring, and healthy minds.

Employing a workforce of 200 people and already well-established in Northland, Auckland’s North Shore, West and South Auckland, Sir Collin believes the new regional office will allow The Fono Trust to provide even more support to struggling and vulnerable members of the Pasifika community.

"Thanks to our dedicated staff and the communities we serve, The Fono Trust has been on an incredible 30-year journey to improve the collective wellbeing of the Pasifika community with its services and integrated model of care.

This new regional office is the next step in that journey and will allow The Fono to create a more accessible hub for everyone. Families across Auckland will be able to experience what has made The Fono Trust so important and so special to those out west," said Sir Collin.

More than 100 people attended the launch, including The Fono Trust CEO, Tevita Funaki, who spoke about the key driver for the decision to open the regional office being increased accessibility and care for all New Zealanders, and to celebrate the launch of The Fono LagiOla, or Healthy Minds Services.

Launched in March 2021, The Fono LagiOla provides practical support, intervention, tools, and community navigation to help families and individuals achieve healthy minds.

"Just like physical health, everyone should have a healthy mind. Sometimes we have healthy minds and other times with the stressors and strains of life, our healthy minds really suffer, and we need support to increase our wellbeing and the wellbeing of our aiga," said Funaki.

"We have learnt that Pasifika experience higher levels of distress and challenges around their mind health in New Zealand but reach out for support at a much lower rate."

Since launching, the practice based LagiOla team has provided over 4200 mind health interventions with individuals and their aiga, as well as community support on activities directly related to supporting those with the most complex mental health needs.

Although built around the needs of Pasifika people and communities, The Fono Trust and its services can be accessed by anyone whether located in Northland, the North Shore, West, South or Central Auckland; allowing whanau to get support on a range of services from health and nutrition to general medical, dental, and even financial mentoring and vocational training.

"Wherever you find us, be it here or in our West Auckland home, we’re providing a unique health care service centred around Pacific care and values for all New Zealanders. We welcome all and will never turn anyone away," added Funaki.