Final-day flurry for Environment Southland seats in 2022 elections - ES

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 20:23

Nominations for candidates for Environment Southland closed today for the 2022 election.

There were 18 nominations received, with 7 of those being submitted on the final day. The list of candidates can be found below, and elections will be required in all except Western regional constituencies.

Elections are not required to be held in constituencies where the number of candidates is equal to the number of vacancies.

Fiordland (1 vacancy)

Allan Stewart Baird

Paul Charles Evans

Eastern-Dome (2 vacancies)

Alastair Keith Gibson

Jeremy Adams McPhail

Danny Lee Ross Mitchell

Western (1 vacancy)

Nicol George Horrell

Hokonui (1 vacancy)

Russell Gordon MacPherson

Peter Gordon McDonald

Southern (1 vacancy)

Lloyd James McCallum

Jonathan Rodney Pemberton

Invercargill (6 vacancies)

Neville Mark Gray Cook

Robert Lance Guyton

Lyndal Ruth Ludlow

Gemma Rose McGrath

Philip John Morrison

Bruce Pagan

Maurice Allan Rodway

Eric Wilbur Roy

Environment Southland Chief Executive, Wilma Falconer, said with nominations now closed, it’s up to voters to choose from their community’s candidates.

"It’s your vote and your voice - so make sure to have your say on who you want as your representatives on council.

"I want to congratulate all those who have decided to stand for election. This is an exciting and important time to be involved in local government."

Environment Southland, Invercargill City Council, Gore District Council and Southland District Council are collaborating through Vote Murihiku 2022, to encourage people to turn out and vote in this year’s local body elections for Murihiku Southland.

More information can be found on our Elections page, at https://www.es.govt.nz/about-us/elections

The election will be by postal vote and voting documents will be delivered between 16-21 September. Voting closes at 12 noon on 8 October.

All those enrolled by 12 August should receive their voting documents in the mail. Anybody who hasn’t enrolled yet can still do so at www.vote.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56. Those enrolling after 12 August won’t receive voting papers by mail, though they can still cast their vote by way of a special vote. Special voting papers can be requested from Invercargill City Council and Southland District Council.