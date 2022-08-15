Leading legal practitioner appointed

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 09:44

Tauranga City Council has announced the appointment of local barrister and solicitor Simon Collett to work with its legal team, on contract, initially for two days a week and likely to increase to three days a week from November.

Council Chief Executive Marty Grenfell says Mr Collett has taken-up a Senior Legal Advisor role and will support the work of the Council’s existing legal team leaders and the General Manager: Corporate Services, as well as providing high level commercial, contracts and property advice.

"Simon has been a partner at Holland Beckett for the past 16 years and continues in that role. He has acknowledged expertise in commercial property transactions and negotiations, property financing, commercial structuring and commercial contracts, all of which will be of particular value to Council," Marty says.