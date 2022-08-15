Council contenders put their best feet forward - South Waikato Distict Council

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 11:35

Twenty-eight people have thrown their hats in the ring as candidates in the upcoming South Waikato District Council elections.

When the deadline for nominations passed at midday on Friday there were:

Two nominations for Mayor (one position available)

16 nominations for Tokoroa Ward Councillor (six positions available)

Five nominations for Putaruru Ward Councillor (three positions available)

One nomination for Tirau Ward Councillor (one position available)

Four nominations for Tirau Community Board (four positions available)

"As a result of this, the positions of Tirau Ward Councillor and the four Tirau Community Board members are elected unopposed," said Council's Deputy Electoral Officer Vikki Moore.

Far below is the list of nominations received.

"Local government and local democracy are fundamental to our society, giving the opportunity for everyone's voice to be heard. Mayors, Councillors and Community Board Members have a leadership role in our towns and district and represent the views of the community.

"It is good to see a range of candidates of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds to ensure our council represents the diversity of our community," she continued. "Now it's over to the voters."

Research indicates that one of the key reasons for not voting is that people didn"t feel they knew enough about the candidates. South Waikato voters are encouraged to participate in the election process, find out about the candidates, attend the Meet the Candidate events and read the profile booklet that comes out with voting papers.

Voting papers will be sent out from 16 September 2022 and must be received by Council before midday on Election Day, 8 October 2022.

Last triennium only 44% of people in the South Waikato eligible to vote cast their vote. As a community that is engaged with its local Council, this figure can and should be higher.

Candidate profile statements, photos and contact details will be available via Council's website from Monday 29 August.

Mayor

NGAPO, Arama

PETLEY, Gary

Tokoroa Ward

ALLEN, Sarah

DAINE, Hamish

DANIEL MATA, Julius

GARNER, Rebekah

GLUCINA, Marin

HERLIHY, Tony Leo

HISCOCK, Arthur Harold

JANSEN, Alex

LEE, Thomas

MACHEN, Bill

NAND, Shadna Devi

PARKINSON, Shaun

PATTERSON, Daniel

ROWE, James

TE KANAWA, Maria

TEOKOTAI, Josiah

Putaruru Ward

FARRELL, Marie

MORGAN, Tracey

NELIS, Hans

PETLEY, Gary

WALLACE, Sandra

Tirau Ward

PURDY, Kerry - elected unopposed

Tirau Community Board