Bunnings Rugby Assist 2022 recipients announced - New Zealand Rugby

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 11:31

Ten rugby clubs from throughout Aotearoa have been named as the latest recipients of Bunnings Rugby Assist and are set to receive $30,000 to put towards upgrading their facilities for the benefit of the women’s game.

Three quarters of all eligible clubs across the country applied for Bunnings Rugby Assist, with ambitions to even the playing field for their women’s squads.

Wainuiomata Rugby Club in Wellington is one of the ten clubs selected and has plans to upgrade their old changing rooms and toilets so that they are suitable for female players.

Moana Kuma applied on behalf of the club and is thrilled with the news. "We are incredibly proud of our female squad, and the club is committed to strengthening our women’s programme. To achieve this, we need our clubrooms to be a welcoming space that caters to female players and all members of our community," said Moana.

The 10 successful clubs will receive an equal share of $300,000 worth of Bunnings Warehouse products and materials and trade support to help with improving their facilities.

New Zealand Rugby General Manager Community Rugby, Steve Lancaster is looking forward to seeing the positive impact the funding will have on women’s rugby and the wider community.

"It is great to see clubs across New Zealand being supportive of the women’s game. Grassroots rugby plays a vital role in growing the sport we love, and women’s rugby is an area of real growth. With the Rugby World Cup 2021 (played in 2022) kicking off in October, demand for better women’s facilities is only going to increase. It is brilliant to have Bunnings supporting rugby across New Zealand with the Bunnings Rugby Assist fund, and I look forward to seeing the improvements made to each of the ten successful rugby clubs," said Lancaster.

Bunnings Director, New Zealand, Ben Camire said, "We want to thank all the clubs that entered this year - your support and commitment to grassroots rugby is what drives this sport in communities throughout New Zealand.

"I’d also like to congratulate the 10 clubs who have been selected. Our local store teams look forward to connecting and working closely with you to complete your projects and making a meaningful contribution to the wider community."

Bunnings Rugby Assist ambassador and women’s rugby legend, Ruby Tui, said she is blown away by the response from the rugby community and is excited to see how this support will drive the growth of women’s rugby further.

Rugby clubs who missed out in 2022 will have another chance to apply for Bunnings Rugby Assist in 2023 with the application process to be announced in due course.

The 10 clubs selected to receive $30,000 worth of Bunnings products and materials are:

Northland

Te Rarawa Sports Club

Auckland

Auckland Marist Rugby Club

Bay of Plenty

Opotiki Sports Club

Taranaki

Inglewood United Rugby Football Club

Manawatu

Feilding Old Boys Oroua Rugby Club

Wellington

Wainuiomata Rugby Club

Canterbury

Christchurch Football Club Incorporated

Canterbury

Linwood Rugby Club

Southland

Marist Rugby Old Boys Football Club Invercargill

Southland

Invercargill Blues Rugby Club

Bunnings Rugby Assist is part of New Zealand Rugby and Bunnings Warehouse three-year sponsorship of domestic competitions and support for community rugby across the country. Bunnings Warehouse is the primary partner and naming rights sponsor of the Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship (NPC), Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) presented by Bunnings Warehouse, Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship and Super Rugby Under 20s Championship presented by Bunnings.