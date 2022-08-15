Counties Energy calls for sustainability grant applications

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 12:07

Counties Energy is calling for applications for $15,000 worth of environmental grants for the local community.

The Counties Energy Environmental and Sustainability Grant aims to support not-for-profit community organisations or educational providers with projects that protect or enhance the environment in the southern Auckland and northern Waikato regions. This is the second year the company has offered the grant.

Counties Energy General Manager Safety, Culture and Sustainability Tracey Kay says the success of last year’s grant projects has prompted the company to increase funding.

"The calibre of projects last year was so strong we included additional funding for this year’s round. We’ve increased the funding available to $15,000 and are eagerly anticipating the applications for this year. If you have a sustainability-related project in our community, this grant may help you achieve it."

"Counties Energy is offering three $5,000 grants across three categories which include waste reduction, habitat improvement and emissions reduction. Educational providers, from early childhood right up to adult learning, or a not-for-profit organisation with a relevant project that needs funding are encouraged to apply."

Last year’s recipients, each receiving $5,000, were YMCA Camp Adair and Tamaoho School. Two additional grants of $2,000 each were awarded to Manukau Heads Lighthouse Trust and Puni School.

YMCA Camp Adair used their grant to launch Enviro Camps which focuses on practical environmental education experiences and riparian planting projects. Tamaoho School is a recently opened public school in Pukekohe which required funding to establish infrastructure for sustainability projects within their greenfields site.

The Manukau Heads Lighthouse is the Manukau Harbour’s oldest icon. A major community restoration project was initiated which included native planting to help showcase the original flora and increase native fauna.

Puni School used their grant to develop a native plant screen between themselves and the neighbouring market gardens. They also marked the first year of the Matariki public holiday by planting a Matariki Garden, creating the Matariki Constellation - with each tree selected being an iconic native tree named after a star.

Applications for the Counties Energy Environmental and Sustainability Grant close 21 October. Projects must be within the Counties Energy network area. See the application pack for a map and additional detail. www.countiesenergy.co.nz/news/environmental-grant