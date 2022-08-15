West Coast Emergency Management monitoring weather forecast

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 12:31

West Coast Emergency Management, alongside the Councils and other agencies are actively monitoring the latest MetService warning for the region.

Agencies met this morning to share information and keep informed about the potential impact of the forecast weather system and getting in place the response staff and resources required.

Claire Brown, Civil Defence Regional Director, is asking people to keep up to date with the ongoing warnings that will be issued over the coming days.

"This could be a serious event and it is important that people know what may happen as the event unfolds."

This morning MetService has advised the following:

Heavy Rain Warning for Buller - Orange Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous. Issued: 9:51am Monday, 15th August 2022 Area: Buller Valid: 4:00am Tuesday to 6:00pm Thursday Periods of heavy rain. Expect 300 to 500 mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges south of Little Wanganui, and 150 to 250 mm elsewhere. Peak rates of 10 to 15 mm/h about the ranges.

Heavy Rain Warning for Westland - Orange Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous. Issued: 9:51am Monday, 15th August 2022 Area: Westland Valid: 1:00am Tuesday to 6:00pm Thursday Periods of heavy rain. Expect 350 to 550 mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges, especially between Bruce Bay and Otira, and 150 to 250 mm about the coast. Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm/h about the ranges.

Heavy Rain Warning for Nelson - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous. Issued: 9:51am Monday, 15th August 2022 Area: The Tasman District west of Motueka Valid: 5:00am Tuesday to 6:00pm Thursday Periods of heavy rain. Expect 400 to 650 mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges, and 150 to 250 mm about low lying areas. Some models indicate 700 to 800 mm about the ranges during this period. Peak rates of 10 to 15 mm/h about the ranges on Tuesday, then 15 to 25 mm/h during Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy Rain Warning for Nelson - Orange Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous. Issued: 9:51am Monday, 15th August 2022 Area: The Marlborough Sounds, Bryant and Richmond ranges, including the Rai Valley Valid: 1:00pm Tuesday to 9:00pm Thursday Periods of heavy rain. Expect 300 to 450 mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges, and 150 to 250 mm about the Sounds. Peak rates of 10 to 15 mm/h about the ranges.

"At this stage we are asking people to do the following:

- Keep up to date with the latest warnings as they are released via the West Coast Emergency Facebook page

- Check your drains and spouting are clear of leaves - Surface flooding and slips can make driving hazardous, plan your journeys IF you need to go

www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/ Stay at home if you can - Have your grab bag ready - including food and water - in case you need to leave your house - Check on your neighbours, and anyone who might need your help

And if it is an emergency, always call 111."

Agencies will meet again into the afternoon with staff from across all councils preparing rosters for activating their emergency operation centres. There are also resources already on their way to the region to support.

Direct people to the community hub, at 175 Palmerston Street, rather than the navigators and they will set up and support. The hub is open from 9.30 - 4.00pm.

Ms Brown is encouraging anyone in Westport who was feeling anxious about the forecast to reach out to the Buller Recovery Hub.

"We know that floods over the past year have had an enormous impact on members of our community. The staff at the Hub will be able to assist or help direct queries" The Buller Recovery Hub can be reached at 0800 768 348 or visit the Hub at 175 Palmerston Street.