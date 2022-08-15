Council’s Community Grants open now - Marlborough District Council

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 12:54

If you are part of a Marlborough group with a project, idea or service that benefits the local community, it’s time to put your hand up for funding.

The Marlborough District Council Community Grants Fund, worth $280,000, is now open.

This fund is available for not-for-profit organisations providing services in the community covering a range of sectors including heritage, sports and recreation, community welfare and social services.

Community Partnerships Advisor, Jodie Griffiths, said Council recognises the important contribution made by local organisations to the wellbeing of Marlborough and its residents.

"That is why funding is available through grants such as these to help organisations benefit the wider community," she said.

"It may be a new piece of equipment is needed or perhaps a group would like to run activities or maybe they require supplementary funding to initiate a project," Mrs Griffiths said.

"It is a real strength if groups have funding from other sources as it helps foster sustainability," she said.

The application period for the Community Grants Fund closes at 5.00 pm on Friday 21 October. For more information or to apply visit: https://bit.ly/MarlCommunityGrant