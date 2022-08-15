Taranaki Regional Council candidates revealed for 2022 local elections

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 13:16

Twenty-four candidates have put their names in the hat to be a Taranaki Regional Council elected member.

Nominations closed for the 2022 local elections on Friday 12 August. The provisional list includes 11 candidates standing in the New Plymouth Constituency, three in North Taranaki, five in South Taranaki, four in Stratford and one candidate in the Taranaki MÄori Constituency.

There are seven more candidates who have come forward to make their mark on our region than in the 2019 elections.

Chief Executive Steve Ruru said it was pleasing to see a rise in the number of candidates when many councils had struggled to get enough people to put up their hands.

"We’re delighted to have seen an increase in the number of candidates who have stepped up and taken a stand for what they believe in. It’s better for local democracy if voters have a wide range of candidates to choose from.

"I’d encourage voters to get to know their candidates so they can make an informed decision when they vote from 16 September. And of course please vote in the elections. Your say will have a direct affect on the big decisions made by your Council so it’s vital you take part."

Voting packs will be delivered from Friday, 16 September and voting closes at noon on Saturday, 8 October.

Provisional list of candidates:

New Plymouth (5 positions)

Tom Cloke

Lyall James Field

Susan Hughes

Allen Juffermans

Rusty Kane

David Lloyd Lean

Charlotte Littlewood

Darrel Nicholas

Elvisa Van Der Leden

Chris Wilkes

Craig Williamson

North Taranaki (2 positions)

Tama Blackburn

Mike Donald Davey

Hugh McIntyre

South Taranaki (2 positions)

Deborah Clough

Donna Cram

Alan Murray

Urs Signer

Neil William Walker

Stratford (1 position)

Mary Bourke

Alan Jamieson

Matthew McDonald

Andrew Wood

Taranaki MÄori (1 position)

Bonita Bigham