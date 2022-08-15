Engagement begins on leadership structure of vocational education - Te Pukenga

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 12:48

Engagement with more than 13,000 kaimahi (staff) begins today with Te Pukenga, New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, seeking feedback on a proposed leadership structure and business groups for Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest tertiary provider.

Te Pukenga Acting Chief Executive Peter Winder says the proposed structure is a key step in the ongoing work to transform vocational education.

"Staff are absolutely pivotal to navigating the changes we need to make, and to better meeting the needs of akonga (leaners) and their whanau, industry and employers. We must listen to their voices," Mr Winder says.

The proposal organises Te Pukenga around seven vocational pathways (Ako Delivery Networks) and empowers four regions to respond to local need, working with employers, industry, unions, and communities.

"Regions will be charged with giving effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and our Charter obligations at management, operational and delivery levels, reflecting Tiriti partnerships between Te Pukenga Council and iwi and hapÅ«," he says.

"The actions set out in this proposal lay the foundation. Subsequent steps will complete the transition as we bring together the 24 organisations that make up Te Pukenga. The current proposal does not impact kaimahi in former Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics, business divisions of Te Pukenga Work Based Learning or Transitional Industry Training Organisations - including their leadership teams."

Engagement will begin on Monday 15 August and will run for three weeks. During this time, Mr Winder will be conducting kanohi ki te kanohi (face-to-face) visits across the Te Pukenga network. Engagement will also take place with Tiriti partners, learners, employers, industry, communities and our colleagues across government.