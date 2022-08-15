Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet new IHC Patron

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 14:23

IHC is delighted to announce Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet as its new patron.

The co-founder of New Zealand fashion house WORLD, Dame Denise has a long-standing and close connection with IHC.

She’s been involved with the IHC Art Awards since 2009 and became the IHC Art Awards Ambassador in 2016.

IHC Group Chief Executive Ralph Jones says Dame Denise has shown enormous commitment to people with intellectual disabilities.

"Her enthusiasm and advocacy over a long period of time has been unstinting. We are delighted she has agreed to continue her support of IHC as our patron.

"She’s been instrumental to the growing success of the art awards, travelling the country to visit and encourage intellectually disabled artists.

"As well as wholeheartedly giving her time and energy, she has helped develop successful fund-raising initiatives."

In 2019 Dame Denise launched a range of WORLD limited edition canvas bags featuring the full colour artworks of intellectually disabled artists. All the profits from the bags goes to the artists and the IHC awards. She also launched the ‘WORLD Legacy Charity Foundation.’

In 2020 the ‘WORLD Legacy Charity Foundation’ asked established New Zealand artists to donate artworks to raise funds for the awards, also giving winners an opportunity to sell their works at Webb’s Auction House.

Dame Denise was appointed a Dame Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit in 2017 for her services to fashion and the community.

In addition to working with IHC she is currently an ambassador for Diabetes New Zealand (Auckland) and the Mental Health Foundation.

Dame Denise takes over the role of Patron from Sir Roderick Deane and Gillian, Lady Deane, CNZM, who have championed, supported and worked for the interests IHC and the intellectually disabled community since 1976.

Sir Roderick and Lady Deane lobbied to get people with intellectual disabilities out of institutions and into communities and Sir Roderick was pivotal to the financial strength of the organisation in the early 90s.