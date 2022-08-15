Applications now open for Natural Heritage Fund 2023 - Gisborne DC

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 17:19

Applications for Gisborne District Council’s Natural Heritage Fund are now open.

The Natural Heritage Fund is available to assist projects on private properties that increase the well-being of our environment.

Applications are ranked on biodiversity merit and approved to the extent of available funds.

At least 50 per cent of the total cost of the project is to come from an alternative source.

Applications are open until 1 October for projects planned to commence in 2023.

The fund assists private landowners to protect or enhance indigenous biodiversity on their land.

Any privately owned land within the district is eligible for the funding, which is made available instead of rates remissions on a limited number of properties. The fund gives recognition and support from Council to the positive contribution landowners make to retaining biodiversity values as guardians/kaitiaki of their land.

Biodiversity protection and enhancement is a core activity of regional and unitary councils. In 2022, the Natural Heritage Fund helped fund 14 projects and has now allocated more than $400,000 for native planting, pest and weed control and stock exclusion fencing since 2013.

In 2021, Henry and Sofie Gaddum of Kotare Station near Motu received $10,000 towards putting up stock-proof fences around four areas of remnant and regenerating bush on their property and bought traps and bait stations for pest control. Their property borders the Urutawa Conservation Area and several natural areas on the property are protected by QEII covenants. The newly-fenced areas provide valuable links to these other highly significant areas.

Visit Council’s website for more information and the application form - https://www.gdc.govt.nz/council/funding-streams/natural-heritage-fund

Applications close 5pm, Saturday 1 October, 2022.