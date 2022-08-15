Commission welcomes te reo chocolate wrappers - Maori Language Commission

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 20:59

The MÄori Language Commission welcomed the release of a block of chocolate translated into te reo MÄori, Miraka KirÄ«mi (Creamy Milk) announced by Whittaker’s today.

"A few years ago Whittaker’s approached us about some ideas for MÄori Language Week and our advice was to keep it simple and to focus on the language: and they did. This month for the first time New Zealanders can buy a Whittaker's product literally wrapped entirely in te reo," said MÄori Language Commissioner, Professor Rawinia Higgins.

"For those who have complained that this is a step too far for our country: the reality is that the rest of New Zealand has already taken that step. We know that 8 in 10 of us see te reo as part of our identity as a Kiwi while 1 in 3 of us can speak more than a few words of MÄori."

"Young New Zealanders are helping to drive change; they are not threatened when they see or hear te reo, they see te reo as absolutely normal."

Whittaker’s is also celebrating with a number of initiatives for their staff, normalising the language across their digital platforms and engaging with local mana whenua in their community.