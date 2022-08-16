Taupo District Council is supporting events in the district

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 - 11:30

The latest allocation of $1.3 million for 19 events throughout Waikato, Rotorua, TaupÅ and Ruapehu regions follows last year’s funding of $1.6 million for 15 events.

One of those is a new event, the Festival of Golf, which is coming to TaupÅ next year and will be the first of its kind in New Zealand.

The Thermal Explorer Regional Events Fund is part of the $50 million Regional Events Fund that Government announced in 2020 to stimulate domestic tourism and travel between regions through events.

Love TaupÅ and TaupÅ District Council have worked with three other regions to deliver an investment plan for the nearly $3m to date, in support of events in the Thermal Explorer Highway region.

Funding recipient and TaupÅ Winter Festival director Nicola Carter says she is extremely grateful for the funding her company BU Events has been allocated from the fund.

"This one-off funding will allow us to bring a new, iconic festival to the TaupÅ District with the Festival of Golf in September 2023.

"There is a big opportunity here to deliver a world-class golf event. It’s a concept that several of us have been working on for some time and the funding gave us the ability and confidence to get it off the ground earlier than we would have.

"We are spoilt in TaupÅ with such a melting pot of scenic attractions, tourism activities and two nationally-ranked golf courses, and I’m proud to show off our golfing paradise to the world."

The inaugural Festival of Golf is a four day three night experience for women to celebrate, connect and compete. It’s anticipated to attract 300 female competitors.

The festival will be based at Wairakei Resort and include competition on three different district golf courses, a gala charity dinner and a fashion show, as well as inspiring speakers and other health and wellness activities.

Local golf professional Renee Fowler says she can't wait to be part of it.

"This is a new concept for New Zealand and I’m excited about what’s in store for TaupÅ and the game of golf.

"The participants are in for a very special few days."

TaupÅ District Council events and venues manager Steve Giles says council is very supportive of the development, planning and promotion of new events.

"I am thrilled to see the fund supporting local event organisers like Nicola, who have a grand vision and are so passionate about showcasing TaupÅ and delivering world-class events in our district.

"As a result of events like these, we see our economy stimulated by the creation of local jobs and the use of local suppliers and businesses.

"Then there is the boost from domestic and international visitors who are taking part in these events and bringing their support crews or families along for the experience.

"It forms a crucial piece of our tourism recovery puzzle," says Steve.

To find out more about the Regional Events Fund visit mbie.govt.nz and festivalofgolf.co.nz for more information on the festival itself.