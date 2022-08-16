Election candidates invited to show up and listen to the arts - Creative Waikato

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 - 15:59

You’ve seen the billboards - local government elections are on the horizon and Creative Waikato has a plan to ensure the arts sector is at the front of candidate minds.

The non-profit organisation’s Election Connection Roadshow will hit 10 towns in 10 Waikato districts, from September 12th - October 4th 2022.

Inviting councillors, candidates and local community to come along and actively listen to a live, 15 minute presentation exploring the connection between local government and the creative community, and the vital role arts has to all sectors of society.

‘There is real value in local government as a pathway for meaningful change in our local communities, as well as being an essential part of addressing local issues, services, needs and priorities.’ shares CEO Dr Jeremy Mayall.

‘We wanted to take the opportunity to connect with both local communities and those people who are standing to represent us all in the role of local councillors, to discuss exciting visions for the role of arts, culture and creativity in the lives of all people in the Waikato Region.’

The roadshow is also a chance to learn more about Creative Waikato’s vision for the region and what they’re working on to achieve this with game-changing initiatives such as Whiria Te TÄngata, and shared frameworks and strategies such as The Waikato Arts Navigator.

‘It is important for us all to share a strengths-based pathway for meaningful change that recognises the awesome mahi that is taking place in our communities, and looks to inspire the next iteration of our local government officials to see, understand, value and connect with the creative communities that they represent.’ says Mayall.

‘We look forward to sharing creative korero with communities of the Waikato.’

After the presentation there will be space for mingling and korero, where advocates from the Creative Waikato team will be available to answer questions and discuss what was explored in the presentation, with both candidates and members of the community.

To fully understand where candidate views sit when it comes to the arts, each candidate will be sent the same 3 questions pertaining to the arts, and answers will be shared with media, and published across the Creative Waikato social channels and website.

Follow @creativewaikato on social media for announcements and updates, and check out creativewaikato.co.nz for more info on Creative Waikato, The Waikato Arts Navigator and other exciting initiatives they have in the works.

The schedule:

Thames Coromandel - Thames - Monday 12th September Hauraki District - Paeroa - Tuesday 13th September

Matamata-Piako District - Te Aroha - Monday 19th September

WaipÄ District - Te Awamutu - Tuesday 20th September

South Waikato District - Tokoroa - Wednesday 21st September

Waikato District - Huntly - Thursday 22nd September

Åtorohanga District - Åtorohanga - Tuesday 27t September

Waitomo District - Waitomo - Thursday 29th September

Ruapehu District - Taumarunui - Monday 3rd October

Kirikiriroa/Hamilton City - Hamilton Central - Tuesday 4th October