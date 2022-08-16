More competition for Maori wards compared with general ward seats - LGNZ

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 - 16:33

More than 140 candidates have put themselves forward for MÄori ward seats across 34 councils at this year’s local body election, according to nomination data from individual councils’ websites.

This is the first year that many of these councils have implemented MÄori wards, which will see more than 50 new MÄori ward councillors.

"It’s fantastic to see so many people putting their hands up," says LGNZ’s Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene.

"All positions had nominations, and we’ve only seen three instances out of over 50 seats where someone has been elected unopposed.

"Councils make important decisions that affect all our communities so it's critical MÄori are represented and have a say in those decisions.

"We always want our council tables to look like the communities they serve, and we know historically we’ve had low representation of MÄori on our councils.

"If we look at past local government elections, we’ve seen a steady average of around two candidates running for each available position.

"These MÄori ward numbers show more competition for seats, with around 2.5 candidates for every available position," Susan Freeman-Greene said.

"In the past, MÄori have felt like local government isn’t a place for them because they couldn’t see themselves represented around the council tables," says Bonita Bigham Chair of LGNZ’s Te Maruata, the national collective of MÄori elected to local government or appointed to governance roles by iwi.

"It’s clear that the introduction of MÄori wards has empowered more MÄori to stand.

"We know many elected on MÄori wards will have little to no experience in local government. That’s why Te Maruata has established Te Ähuru MÅwai, a new programme to support MÄori elected members.

"There is a real issue with retaining MÄori in local government. That’s why we have put more resources and focus into supporting MÄori and elected members from other diverse backgrounds.

"Te Ähuru MÅwai is one of a number of ways LGNZ is supporting new elected members, and we want to continue to find ways of improving the support networks in local government," Bonita Bigham said.

Voting documents will be sent to all enrolled voters by local councils between 16-21 September and voting closes at midday on Saturday 8 October.