Buller Civil Defence Update #1 16 August - Buller District Council

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 - 20:59

Buller District Council staff and contractors have been working hard on flood mitigation measures in Westport ahead of extreme rainfall which is forecast to affect the West Coast until late on Thursday afternoon.

The Emergency Operations Centre was activated yesterday and is fully operational, while a state of emergency has been declared for the whole of the West Coast region.

Residents in areas that have flooded before are being reminded to keep a bag packed in case they are asked to evacuate.

Buller Civil Defence Controller Douglas Marshall said that locals would have noticed a lot of activity today to mitigate the risks of flooding in some of the low-lying parts of Westport in particular.

Heavy machinery has been creating additional bunds, more pumps have been set up and inflatable barriers are being installed to protect critical infrastructure including the airport, the hospital, telecommunications sites and the O’Connor residential home.

Contractors have been checking that drains are clear and the flap valves are shut.

12,000 sandbags were available for residents today, and another 10,000 are being delivered this evening.

"We have taken the lessons from the last two floods and we have listened to what our communities have told us," Mr Marshall said. "We are planning for every eventuality based on the forecast, modelling of the impacts that rain will have on rivers, the risk of high waves to our coastal communities, and drawing on experience."

He urged people living in low-lying areas to make their own evacuation plans and keep a bag packed with clothing and essential medication for each member of their household. They should also plan for their pets.

Mr Marshall said that as well as the risk of flooding from the Buller and Mokihinui Rivers, MetService has issued a warning of coastal swells up to 5 metres high, which would impact coastal communities. Civil Defence had already been in touch with residents in Buller’s smaller communities to encourage local preparedness.

"The message for tonight is that we have been doing all we can to reduce the impact of flooding on people and property, but people also have to be aware of the risks and take action to keep themselves safe."

As the situation develops over the next two days, key information will be shared on the Buller District Council’s website www.bullerdc.govt.nz, the Buller Civil Defence Facebook page www.facebook.com/BullerCD and through local media.