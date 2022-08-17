Buller Civil Defence Update #2

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 11:12

Buller Civil Defence is working closely with weather forecasters and hydrologists to assess the likely impact of the extreme rainfall predicted to affect the district today and tomorrow.

Controller Al Lawn said physical works were continuing this morning to mitigate the effects of the rain. This included creating bunds, locating pumps and sandbagging. Another 10,000 sandbags arrived in Westport last night and were available for householders today.

Westport residents in low-lying areas that flooded in February this year are being advised that that they should act today to lift valuables, make arrangements for their pets and be prepared to self-evacuate.

Mr Lawn said people who had evacuated in the past knew the importance of having time to plan and prepare, so he urged them to take the initiative, consider their own circumstances and act today in case the situation deteriorated.

"We have done a lot of work to mitigate the effects of the rain and protect critical infrastructure, but we recommend that householders who were flooded in February this year look at their own situation and take action today," he said.

"We are constantly assessing the information on river levels and the impacts of the rainfall, and at this stage we are not requiring a general evacuation. But people need to be aware that there is a significant amount of rain still to fall and the situation could change."

Where possible, people who plan to self-evacuate should arrange to stay with family or friends. Those needing help to evacuate or lift valuables can call the emergency operations centre on 0800 234 533.

Planning is also underway for mitigation work in other parts of the district. "We are working very closely with emergency services, Waka Kotahi and other agencies to plan for all eventualities across the district," Mr Lawn said.

Landowners in the Nine Mile area who haven’t already moved their stock to high ground should do so today.