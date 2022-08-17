Small minority 'challenging whakapapa'

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 11:49

An Eastern Bay of Plenty Iwi, WhakatÅhea, are in the middle of a vote for what some are calling, a challenge to their whakapapa.

A recent petition made by Te Åªpokorehe Treaty Claims Trust (TUTCT) has triggered a vote that looks at amending the WhakatÅhea mandate which WhakatÅhea whÄnau are saying strikes at the core of their identity.

The petition is based on the claim that Te Åªpokorehe is an Iwi and has never been a hapÅ« of WhakatÅhea. This despite Te Åªpokorehe is well documented as a hapÅ« of Te Whakatohea in our historical kÅrero and archives.

Trustee Chair of Kutarere Marae, Åªpokorehe hapÅ«, Victor Hape, says that this vote has significant implications for not only Te Åªpokorehe hapÅ«, but also WhakatÅhea katoa because the process is about changing the whakapapa of WhakatÅhea.

"It affects our whakapapa in terms of our tÄ«puna Muriwai. If we can’t use our tÄ«puna to describe ourselves then WhakatÅhea the Iwi, as we’ve always known it, ceases to exist. For this reason, the petition does not have the support of all the marae of Te Åªpokorehe.

"TUTCT are challenging the kÅrero of our tÄ«puna. All that kÅrero from our nannies, our koroua, our long history of WhakatÅhea is based on Te Åªpokorehe as a hapÅ« of WhakatÅhea" says Victor.

Tu Williams, who has WhakatÅhea whakapapa to Ngai Tamahaua and Te Åªpokorehe hapÅ«, goes on to discuss how this will detrimentally impact whÄnau identity.

"The transmission of whakapapa is from one generation to the next. The current elders, of WhakatÅhea, are the tÅ«turu knowledge holders of that information. The petition to withdraw is a direct challenge to that knowledge and the inherent authority which accords with that responsibility.

"If the Vote is successful, that would seriously alter our kÅrero tuku iho and impact on our very identity, to who we know ourselves to be as WhakatÅhea" says Tu.

WhakatÅhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust negotiator, Maui Hudson, says this is an unfortunate tactic by a minority of Te Åªpokorehe whÄnau.

"All the Te Åªpokorehe Waitangi Tribunal Claims, the whakapapa, narrative and history, refer to Te Åªpokorehe as a hapÅ« of Whakatohea. What has changed since those claims were submitted?

"We have Åªpokorehe whÄnau out there wondering why they don’t know about this kaupapa and asking why there haven’t been hui to discuss the issue" says Maui.

Mr Hudson goes on to say that the petition was framed in a way that suggested Åªpokorehe katoa supported a Settlement withdrawal, however it was clear that was not the case. TUTCT had triggered the vote without gathering the support of Åªpokorehe marae and whÄnau in the first place.

The vote to decide whether to remove Te Åªpokorehe hapÅ« from WhakatÅhea is now on with all Whakatohea whÄnau having the ultimate say. Voting closes 30th August 2022.