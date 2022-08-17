Stuff's latest Covid-19 'witch hunt' includes medical errors - NZDSOS

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 15:05

A ‘witch hunt’ in the media leading to an article ï¬lled with medical errors and mischaracterizations about Dr Caroline Wheeler was recently published in yet another hit piece by Stuï¬.

Stuï¬ journalist Amy Ridout claims Dr Wheeler gave a patient a ‘fake exemption… downloaded from an anti-vaccination site PROMIC’ without referencing the site for the reader to judge for themselves.

This article, along with many others, assists in the increasing erosion of the right for medical doctors to practice as independent clinicians, performing clinical assessments and making individualised recommendations without media or government intimidation. "Every doctor and every current or future patient should be concerned by this appropriation of clinical medicine", said an NZDSOS spokesperson.

Medicine by government decree is already beginning to feature in NZ. A recent change to the Medicines Act allows the Director General of Health to authorise the use of provisionally consented Comirnaty vaccine to patients without the need for a consultation with a doctor and without a personalised risk-beneï¬t assessment being made.

"Doctors write medical certiï¬cates all the time expressing their professional opinion. The whole idea of an exemption written solely by a single non-treating, non-clinical doctor is unprecedented and contrary to what most would consider good medical practice" said the NZDSOS spokesperson. Prior to a law change in early November 2021 all doctors and other health care providers could issue valid vaccine exemptions. The date of this supposed ‘fake exemption’ is not documented.

Acting ethically in accordance with the NZ Medical Council (NZMC), the Health and Disabilities Code and the Hippocratic Oath, Dr Wheeler continues to research international studies and reports on the treatment of Covid-19, "so patients can make informed decisions about what is best for them", said Dr Wheeler. This due diligence is essential in ensuring her patients receive evidence-based information about the safest and most eï¬ective treatments available, so they can make informed decisions themselves about what is best for them.

In 2022, Stuï¬ continues to claim that there is "not enough evidence" for the use of Ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19. Ms Ridout quotes Dr Bryan Betty, one of Pï¬zer’s main proponents in New Zealand, (a conï¬ict of interest perhaps?) and an Australian epidemiologist studying diabetes who promotes a certain Covid-19 paradigm, for her ‘evidence’ against Dr Wheeler’s practice.

Epidemiologists do not talk to or see patients, nor do they make clinical decisions about medications with patients.

In contrast, Dr Wheeler quotes independent and world-renowned clinical experts as reference points for her practice. Most people who have asked Dr Wheeler for assistance in preparing themselves for Covid have done an enormous amount of private research and regularly quote the works of Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Tess Lawrie, Dr Pierre Kory and Dr Paul Marik to name a few.

Ms Ridout refers to another Stuï¬ article (not medical research) as evidence that "ivermectin is not proven as a treatment for Covid-19". In fact the eï¬cacy and, more importantly, the safety proï¬le of Ivermectin is well established. It is FDA approved, has been used for almost four decades, given to more than 3 billion people with minimal reported side eï¬ects, and is on the World Health Organisation Essential Medicines list.

In claiming that Dr Wheeler used a "high dose" for her patient, Dr Betty and Ms Ridout perhaps don't understand that diï¬erent diseases warrant diï¬erent doses of the same drug. The prescription in question was within Covid-19 treatment protocol recommendations. It should also be pointed out that the dose initially quoted by Stuï¬ was completely inaccurate and misleading, using micrograms instead of milligrams.

Finishing oï¬ her assassination attempt, Ms Ridout dug into Stuï¬ ’s archives for the worst possible photos of Dr Wheeler, from 9 years ago. Her house had just been condemned in the ï¬oods-you’ll notice the backdrop of ï¬ood destruction behind her. Oh Amy, do you not have a compassionate bone in your body? Is this the new age of "kindness" now being promoted?